Innocent driver killed in South LA crash involving teen suspects chased by deputies

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — An innocent motorist was killed at the end of a high-speed chase as the suspects — two teenage boys — slammed into multiple vehicles near the 105 Freeway ramp in South Los Angeles.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in South Los Angeles on South Central Avenue near the 105.

Four mangled vehicles were seen at the scene and at least two people, described as suspects in the chase, were badly injured and handcuffed to gurneys before they were brought to a local hospital in serious condition. Authorities believe they are 14 and 15 years old.

The suspects were driving a Kia Sportage with Oregon plates. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Compton last week.

It is believed that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were chasing the suspects, described as a driver and one passenger, for reckless driving and possibly driving under the influence.

The Kia exited the westbound 105, clipped a truck and slammed into a red sedan. The person in that red car was declared dead at the scene. Two other vehicles also became involved in the crash.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

