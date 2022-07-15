Pregnant woman, family and two dogs attacked by bees in Coden

By SHELBY MYERS

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An unsuspecting family and their dogs were attacked by a hive of angry honeybees in Coden.

The bees had been living inside an empty home next to the family. When demolition crews brought the home down, the bees attacked.

The homeowner said he, his pregnant wife and their two dogs were stung by dozens of bees.

Fortunately, they are nurses and acted quickly. Their one year old was okay.

Their dogs though, are fighting for their lives at a local vet.

“They were panicked. Their dogs were being stung when the dog was going into like convulsions and was was having some major health issues. They have a newborn and luckily the father was home and they just saw the bees going everywhere,” Brandon Hargraves said.

Hargraves a local beekeeper with B’s Bees was called out to remove and save the bees.

He said, “They were so touchy yesterday that they could start jumping just like that and before I know it we could have 100 stings and that’s enough to take us to the hospital.”

Hargraves said the queen bee was likely dead in the rubble. That made the bees all the more aggressive.

“We brought in a small hive that we removed out of a water meter box in Foley. There’s a queen in there. So I set the box on top of the other box and we’re gonna let him slowly acclimate to their smells and then I’ll come back in a couple of days and I will combine them,” Hargraves said.

It’s a slow process, but one Hargraves said is necessary for the environment since a third of our food supply depends on honeybees.

“Hopefully next year they’ll produce some lovely honey from Baldwin County and Mobile County that we can then sell to locals and they can consume it and enjoy all the health benefits,” said Hargraves.

Hargraves said if you find a bees in or around your home, don’t attempt to kill them.

It will only make them aggressive. He said, call a bee removal company like his and they’ll come out and safely remove them.

