Son of Beverly Hills councilman accused of creating Instagram account impersonating political opponent

BEVERLY HILLS, California (KCBS) — The son of Beverly Hills City Councilman Lester Friedman has been charged with creating a fake social media account impersonating his father’s political opponent, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Adam Friedman, 37, was charged Wednesday with one felony count of identity theft and a misdemeanor count of internet/electronic impersonation. He is scheduled to be arraigned at later date, DA officials said.

Friedman allegedly set up a fake online account for Sharona Nazarian, who was running for a seat on the Beverly Hills City Council as Friedman’s father was running for reelection.

According to the Beverly Hills Courier, Councilman Lester Friedman denied any connection to the fake Instagram account that purportedly belonged to Nazarian, that linked her to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. The account had included a photo with a caption that said, “This man is a hero and doing wonderful things for the City of Beverly Hills and humanity!”

Gascon is facing a recall election and the City of Beverly Hills had passed a vote of no confidence against him.

Lester Friedman, who was first elected to the city council in 2017 and served as mayor in 2020, and Nazarian both won their election bids in June. The two were sworn in along with re-elected Councilman John Mirisch Tuesday.

