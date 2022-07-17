MNPS holds hiring fair with hopes of filling over 200 positions

By Sharon Danquah, Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools held a hiring fair Saturday to place both teachers and support employees for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

As the nation continues to struggle with the teacher shortage, MNPS officials hoped the fair would help address the over 200 openings. High-demand content areas include English, maths, and science teachers and teachers for special education classrooms and middle school grades.

One of the problems MNPS is working to correct is the high number of resignations from schools in the district, specifically Oliver Middle School, where 29 teachers have resigned for various reasons.

“We are trying to find the right individuals to work without students. We want to ensure that these are individuals who are passionate, who are learners, who really do believe that all students can learn,” Amber Tyus, Executive Director of Talent Strategy, told us.

MNPS said they are also hiring non-licensed individuals working toward completing their licensure. Non-licensed candidates are eligible to teach full-time in Pre-K to 12th-grade classrooms, excluding elementary school PE, exceptional education, and end-of-course classes.

Although the number of openings seems high, MNPS officials told us that it is not too far off from what they usually see this time of year, as they typically do most of their staff hiring a few weeks before the school year begins.

