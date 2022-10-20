Skip to Content
LAPD tases, arrests sword-wielding suspect in Mid-Wilshire

<i>LAPD/KCAL</i><br/>A Los Angeles police officer tased and arrested a man in Mid-Wilshire after he allegedly attacked a woman with a sword.
By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

    LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL) — Los Angeles police tased and arrested a man in Mid-Wilshire after he allegedly attacked a woman with a sword.

When officers arrived at the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue they found the suspect, Eric Herrera, walking in the middle of the road while wielding two swords. Police shot Herrera with a taser after he refused to drop the swords and continued to walk toward officers.

Shortly after detaining Herrera, officers found a woman suffering from multiple lacerations. After officers rendered first aid to the victim, paramedics took her to the hospital where she remains in stable condition. Police said that the victim was a family member related to Herrera.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, said the incident happened on Oct. 18 at about 11:20 p.m.

Herrera was arrested for attempted murder and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

