Man in his 20s shot and killed in his own bedroom in Texas

By Courtney Fischer

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) — A man was shot to death inside his bedroom in Channelview overnight and investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said the man’s father called 911 after hearing gunshots.

Investigators are relying on the man’s father — who was home when his son was shot and killed — for any information about the victim’s friend who was with him when he was shot.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dell Dale Street.

Investigators said the man was in his bedroom with a friend when he was shot.

The victim’s father told authorities he heard gunshots, and then the friend left.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the shooting — but a man in his 20s is now dead.

“Right now, we’re trying to talk to the family and figure out who that is and get his information so we can speak to him,” Sgt. Sidney Miller said. “At this point, we don’t have a motive.”

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said if they know who the friend is. At this point, no one has been arrested.

