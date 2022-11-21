Military-grade explosives found inside a car, according to police

By Emily Brown

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a Flint resident.

The explosives were found on Saturday, Nov. 19 by the resident, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

The resident immediately called 911 to report the C4 explosives he had found inside the vehicle door he had purchased from a salvage yard, Green said.

The explosives were secured and transported to a secure location.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is assisting Flint Police in this investigation. Authorities are working to track the location where the explosives originated.

Green believes these explosives were stolen from the military, as residents cannot possess them.

Police urge residents to not handle explosives and to immediately call 911 once discovered.

