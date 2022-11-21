“We love you & we’re here to support you” Vigil hosted in honor of Trans Remembrance Day

By Taylor Thompson

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — On Sunday afternoon in Hendersonville, many gathered at the First Congregational United Church of Christ for their annual vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

They grieved for the many members of the trans community that have been lost around the world this year due to anti-trans bigotry and violence.

Joshua Bledsoe is a volunteer with the Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) chapter organization in Hendersonville that provides support to the LGBTQ community.

He explained that November 20th serves as a day of remembrance for loved ones lost to anti-transgender violence.

According to Transgender Europe’s Trans Murder Monitoring project, at least 327 trans and gender-diverse people have been killed around the world. A recent report released from the Human Rights Campaign says at least 32 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed in the U.S. since the beginning of 2022.

Crimes appearing to target LGBTQ communities have continued with a tragedy on the eve of Trans Remembrance Day.

In Colorado Springs, five people were killed and 18 were wounded at a gay nightclub.

On Sunday, President Biden released a statement on Transgender Day of Remembrance as he expressed that violence and bigotry have no place in America, and yet the attack in Colorado Springs shows that the LGBTQ community continues to be victims of horrendous hate crimes.

Local church leaders expressed how it’s hard to answer the question of where the hope is, but the fact that they’re not grieving alone is hope in itself.

“We have to share a message of love that the transgender siblings in our communities, all across our country, our state, that we love them, that we value them, and violence is never OK,” expressed Bledsoe.

Rev. Karla Miller, the pastor at First Congregational, said that in her congregation they strive to welcome everybody, no matter where they are in life’s journey.

She said she believes they express a kind of Christianity that affirms the “belovedness” of everyone who walks through the doors.

A part of the LGBTQ community herself, Rev. Miller said that events like the vigil help to show how much support there really is.

She added that members of that community, especially the trans community, are some of the bravest people she’d ever met.

Rev. Miller said the lives of the trans community have made her a better person and has led her to preach with one goal in mind.

“Everyone that walks into this county, no matter what age they are, whether they’re five or 10 or 85 or 95, knows that they are loved by God and welcomed by God and celebrated by God,” expressed Miller.

