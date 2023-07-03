Skip to Content
5 people rescued after boat explosion on Maine pond

By Matt Leighton

    RAYMOND, Maine (WMUR) — Five people are safe after their boat exploded on a pond in Maine Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Thomas Pond in Raymond, Maine.

Firefighters said 5 people were sent into the water, other people out on the water helped pull them to safety.

Several people were treated for minor burns.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

