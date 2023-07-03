Falling debris from ceiling narrowly misses subway rider in Boston

By WBZ Digital staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Video released on Friday shows another hazard at an MBTA station.

On surveillance footage from Downtown Crossing Monday night, a chunk of concrete falls from the ceiling and lands just inches away from where a passenger was standing.

After nearly 10 minutes, an MBTA employee comes to take a look. He appears to call another employee who takes some photos of the damage.

The MBTA says the area was later blocked off and repairs were made overnight.

Within the last year at Harvard Station, an old utility box fell on a passenger and a falling ceiling panel narrowly missed another woman.

