Man riding scooter killed intentionally after being hit by car in Salt Lake City

By Melanie Porter

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — Police are investigating what they say may have been an “intentional act” after a 61-year-old man who was riding a scooter was hit and killed by a car.

The driver involved fled from the scene and now officers are working to track them and their vehicle down.

The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Monday morning in the area of 1020 West 1000 North in Salt Lake City.

During the investigation, officers discovered the driver of the vehicle hit the 61-year-old man on the scooter purposefully, although it’s unclear if the driver and the victim knew each other.

“Detectives believe that a car was traveling westbound on 1000 North when it turned around and it appears that it intentionally crossed traffic and hit the man on a scooter that was traveling westbound on 1000 North,” explained Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Officers first responding to the area started life-saving measures but the 61-year-old man died at the scene.

Traffic in the area has been closed for several hours as police comb through evidence and try to track down the driver responsible.

Detectives are asking those who reside or have a business in the area to look through security camera footage or ring doorbell video for any clues that may be helpful in the investigation.

Anybody with information on the incident or the driver involved should call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.

The incident marks the sixth traffic-related fatality and eleventh homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023.

