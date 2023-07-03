Parts of OKC Boathouse District evacuated Sunday as police respond to mental health crisis

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Parts of the Boathouse District in Oklahoma City were evacuated while police responded to a mental health crisis Sunday afternoon.

Police told KOCO 5 that a man walked into the Riversport Boathouse with something strapped to him and a knife in his hand. The man told officers he would blow himself up, according to police.

Once on scene, officers spoke with the man and learned the incident was a crisis situation.

“Officers backed away, established a rapport with the subject and spoke with him for over an hour,” Lt. Jeff Cooper, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “Officers were able to get him to put the gun down and move away from the gun.”

The man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Police said no explosives were found in the area.

