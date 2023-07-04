23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home

By Miles Montgomery

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — Police arrested and charged 23 people for criminally trespassing after they were accused of having a party at a stranger’s home in Gwinnett County in June.

Around 11:15 p.m. on June 26, police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on Camp Mitchell Road. A caller told police that people were at a home without permission.

Police took custody of seven cars and issued 23 misdemeanor warrants for people between 17 and 20 years old, police said.

“We are not sure why they picked this house. It is not for sale. It is owned, there is an owner of the house. He just does not reside in Gwinnett County at the property,” Hideshi Valle with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

In May, police said three teenagers were walking to a party when they were shot in Gwinnett County. Between 200 and 300 people were believed to be in attendance at that house party the teens were walking to. Gwinnett County officials say the Lawrenceville home, which is listed for sale, has been a target of illegal parties before. They did not provide Atlanta News First with an address.

If you are going to be out of town this summer, Gwinnett Police recommend installing security cameras at your house or asking a neighbor to check on your property.

