Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Clackamas firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

<i>Clackamas Fire/KPTV</i><br/>Little ducklings are back with their mama after being rescued from a storm drain by Clackamas firefighters.
Clackamas Fire/KPTV
Little ducklings are back with their mama after being rescued from a storm drain by Clackamas firefighters.
By
Published 7:14 AM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) — Little ducklings are back with their mama after being rescued from a storm drain by Clackamas firefighters.

Clackamas Fire says just before 6 p.m. they responded to Frontier Parkway in Oregon City after a homeowner reported hearing a mama duck crying on top of a storm drain. Several ducklings had fallen into the storm drain and were unable to get out on their own.

Firefighters arrived and were able to safely recover the ducklings from the storm drain.

The little ducklings were reunited with their mama.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content