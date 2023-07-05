Skip to Content
‘A bomb threat in the ham salad’: Court docs say woman charged after making false threat to grocery store

Court docs say Tara Humler was charged after making a false bomb threat to a grocery store.
Fletcher Keel

    CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A woman has been charged after calling a grocery store and making a false threat, court documents say.

According to court records, Tara Humler, 42, allegedly called the Country Fresh Farm Market on Vine Street and said there was “a bomb threat in the ham salad,” before hanging up.

Humler has been charged with making false alarms and inducing panic.

