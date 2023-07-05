A house fire was just the start of a bad Sunday for Iowa couple

By Marcus McIntosh

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) — A Sunday afternoon fire destroyed a Mitchelleville couple’s home. And that was just the start of their very bad Sunday.

They were riding their motorcycles when they were alerted their home was on fire.

Wendy Hansen crashed her motorcycle on the way home. She suffered broken bones and a lot of bumps and bruises.

“I ended up hitting a culvert or something. Or a rut in the tall grass,” she said.

She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Once in the hospital, the day got worse.

“They found cancer that I didn’t know I had,” Hansen said.

It was kidney cancer.

Hansen’s mother was 48 when she was diagnosed with cancer. She died at 52.

Wendy is now 47 and says she will likely need to have a kidney removed.

A doctor tried to put a silver lining on her cloudy day.

“She said the motorcycle crash was a blessing. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have known it was there, “Hansen said.

Hansen and her fiance, Russell Farnsworth, lost their home and six pets, along with her motorcycle crash and cancer diagnosis.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the couple as bills could start to pile up.

They are currently staying with family.

