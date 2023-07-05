Highland Park survivor throws 1st pitch at Brewers game
By Web staff
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Last year, Cooper Roberts was injured in the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park.
Monday, July 3, he threw the first pitch at the Brewers/Cubs game with his family.
Roberts loves the Brewers and his favorite player, Christian Yelich, was on the receiving end of his pitch.
His mother says he’s tackling life head-on, recently taking up swimming.
