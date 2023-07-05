Homeowner catches thief trying to pawn ring stolen from house, police say

By Caleb Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 worth of firearms and jewelry from a Davidson County home and attempting to sell some of the items at local pawn shops, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say on April 14 a man’s Davidson County home was broken into. The home had more than 100 guns valued at $75,000 and $100,000 in jewelry stolen.

Three days later, the victim went to Cash America on Nolensville Pike and saw 49-year-old Kevin Anderson inside attempting to sell a piece of jewelry that was stolen from his house, according to the affidavit. Anderson recognized the victim and fled the store, leaving behind the ring he was trying to sell.

That same day, Anderson also sold a gold ring at A-Z Pawn Shop on Lebanon Pike, and it matched the description of one of the pieces of jewelry the victim had reported stolen, the affidavit states.

The victim was able to identify the ring sold at the pawn shop, and the ring Anderson attempted to sell at Cash America, according to the affidavit. Officers say they then had probable cause to believe that Anderson unlawfully entered the victim’s home and stole property from inside.

Anderson is facing several charges including aggravated burglary, theft of property over $60,000 but less than $250,000, theft of property $1,000 or less, theft of firearm over $60,000 but less than $250,000 among other charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.