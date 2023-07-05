Kansas City police warn of increase in sexual assaults connected to dating apps

By Connor Hills

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says it is seeing an increase in sexual assaults related to online dating.

KCPD sent out a reminder Monday about the safe use of dating apps.

After an increase in assault reports, the department said it is just as important as ever to follow several safety protocols.

Police say setting up meetings with people you’ve only interacted with online can be high-risk.

If you plan to meet in person, take extreme caution by meeting in a public place, do not enter a vehicle or go to a secluded location that is away from public view.

Let a family member or friend know your location, how long you plan to be away, and as much information as possible about the person you are meeting.

If you find yourself to be a victim of sexual assault, please contact 911 and respond to the nearest hospital for care.

KCPD also said it would like to remind people that detectives are willing to listen and bring cases to justice.

You can document an assault through the confidential tool for sexual assault survivors ‘Seek Then Speak.’

The resource is not directly affiliated with law enforcement. It allows survivors to privately gather information and explore your options for medical care, supportive services, and reporting to police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.