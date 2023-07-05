Lakewood police search for man who stole $4,881 worth of women’s bras and panties

By JENNIFER MCRAE

LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KCNC) — Police in Lakewood are searching for a suspect wanted for stealing nearly $5,000 worth of women’s bras and panties over the last two years. Detectives said that the man has committed at least 26 thefts from various laundry rooms on each floor of the Lakeview Towers at Belmar Apartments between August 2021 and May of this year.

The suspect primarily steals women’s bras and underwear. The total value of the stolen goods adds up to $4,881.

He was most recently seen in the building in June and is not a known resident. He is described as a possibly Middle-Eastern or Hispanic male with short black hair, a black goatee, dark eyes, average height and muscular build.

Anyone who sees the man in the Lakeview Towers is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Lakewood Police Detective Monn at 303.987.7243 or at kaymon@lakewoodco.org.

