Northern Kentucky community coming together for 3-year-old battling cancer

By Chris Jacobs

Click here for updates on this story

UNION, Kentucky (WLWT) — This time of year, most kids are focused on camp, vacation, or the pool, but a group of local children in Northern Kentucky are spending their summer days with service in mind for one little girl.

It all centers around 3-year-old Emma Milton and a lemonade stand in Union.

The entire community is uniting to make a difficult journey with cancer a little easier for Milton.

Milton has battled cancer with a big smile and tons of support.

“The goal of the lemonade stand was to donate all the money to my cousin Emma,” Emma’s cousin Elise Milton said. “She’s a 3-year-old girl, she’s in Cleveland, she’s in the Cleveland Clinic, and all the money is going to go to her, and we hope it makes her really happy.”

Emma’s insurance policy doesn’t cover all of the costs of her chemotherapy. Now, her family is turning life’s lemons into lemonade.

“We also had big donations from people in the neighborhood, some people brought a lot of 20-dollar bills, some people didn’t even want lemonade, they just wanted to help the cause,” Elise Milton said.

Neighbors and even total strangers are doing anything they can to help Emma, especially after a devastating revelation for the 3-year-old: Due to a tumor, she is going to lose her leg in August.

“All the kids decided to help out, the parents came out with cups and other supplies, it was really nice for everyone to join in,” Emma’s uncle Jeff Milton said. “We should just appreciate what we have every day because life is very precious and we’re all glad to have what we have.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.