Police investigate pedestrian crash as justifiable homicide

A man has died after he was pinned underneath a vehicle at the intersection of Eagle Ranch Road and Paseo Del Norte in Albuquerque

Published 6:52 AM

By Nick Catlin

    ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A man has died after he was pinned underneath a vehicle in Albuquerque. Police have called it a justifiable homicide.

Homicide detectives were investigating a road rage incident at the intersection of Eagle Ranch Road and Paseo Del Norte in northwest Albuquerque.

Police say first responders found a man who was pinned under a vehicle. that person later died.

Police say the man was run over after pulling out a handgun.

There are no outstanding suspects after several people were interviewed, according to police.

