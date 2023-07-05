Richmond church needs volunteers to ‘love on our city’

By Brendan King

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — The Chapel in Scott’s Addition is looking for volunteers for their annual “Serve Day” on July 15.

Pastor Jason Nicholas tells CBS 6 his team has organized more than 30 projects across RVA.

They are seeking volunteers to help with painting, cleaning, picking up trash, mowing, weeding and filling care packages for the Department of Corrections.

“One of those big projects that we’re doing is right here in Scott’s Addition. It’s a big cleanup. We’ve got people from all over. We have people that are a part of our church and not a part of our church that jump in. Businesses being a part of it. So, it’s just a day to love on our city,” Nicholas explained.

Volunteers will first assemble at the church’s home on Mactavish Avenue on that Saturday.

Participants will receive a T-shirt and lunch by Cocky Rooster.

