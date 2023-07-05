Stillwater Animal Shelter searching for person who dumped 13 puppies in church parking lot

By Jonathan Greco

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Authorities are searching for the person who dumped more than a dozen puppies over the weekend at a Stillwater church.

Stillwater Animal Shelter officials said someone dumped 13 puppies in the parking lot of a church. The animal shelter posted pictures of the puppies as well as a silver pickup truck that might be connected with the search.

Anyone who knows where the puppies came from is asked to call the Stillwater Animal Shelter at 405-372-0334 or email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.

