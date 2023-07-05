York County man accused of killing two men, family dog in Maryland

By Web staff

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A York County man is accused in a double homicide in northern Maryland.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Scott Road in Pylesville, which is near the Pennsylvania line.

The sheriff’s office said two men who were shot in the upper body died at the scene. The family dog had also been shot and killed.

Authorities identified the victims as Timothy Wayne Witherite, 62, and David Joseph Octavec, 70, both of Pylesville.

The sheriff’s office said Pennsylvania State Police took Steven M. Nolan, 53, into custody without incident about two hours after the shooting.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey told WGAL that Nolan, of Airville, is being held at the York County Prison, awaiting extradition to Maryland.

While a motive remains under investigation, initial information indicates Nolan shot Witherite in the home and shot Octavec outside before fleeing, according to authorities.

