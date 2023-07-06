20 people rescued from elevator at Sacramento International Airport

By Web staff

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Nearly two dozen people were rescued from an elevator at Sacramento International Airport Wednesday night.

Airport officials said 20 people were inside one elevator, which malfunctioned from having too many people on it. Of those 20, 16 people who were part of one family tried to get on the elevator at once.

The elevator malfunctioned at approximately 7:20 p.m. and no one got out until around 8:13 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

