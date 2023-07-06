Child dead after accidentally being shot by sibling in Cumberland

By WRTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CUMBERLAND (WRTV) — A child is dead after being shot by another juvenile in Cumberland Wednesday afternoon.

Cumberland Police have identified her as 4-year-old Deor Neita.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Woodlark Drive around 4:40 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a child suffering from a gunshot injury.

According to police, Deor and her four siblings were home with their great-great-grandma. Four of them were playing upstairs when the shooting happened.

“They have no idea where the gun came from because the grandma said she was just up there and helped clean the room,” Cumberland Police Department Chief Suzanne Woodland said.

Police are unsure of the events that led up to the shooting or who the gun belongs to.

Chief Woodland says this is a reminder to lock your guns up.

“It’s disgusting that this would happen and it’s a wake up call for people. If you haven’t seen it enough. This should be enough,” Woodland said.

The Cumberland Police Department does have free gun locks for people to pick up.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.