Former Henderson County teacher on trial for enabling sex offender’s unlawful school visit

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Jury selection began Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the trial of a former teacher in Henderson County.

Maria Edina Walker was a Flat Rock Middle School teacher before she was terminated in December 2021.

Walker’s husband Jeffery Lynn Walker, a registered sex offender, was arrested Dec. 16, 2021, for unlawfully being on school grounds. Someone alerted police that he was in a vehicle on school grounds after his wife invited him there.

Maria Walker, 50, was charged with two counts of felony aid and abet sex offender unlawfully on premises.

