Kansas City Zoo announces death of 24-year-old chimpanzee

By Web staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A longtime chimp at the Kansas City Zoo has died.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Dafina, a 24-year-old chimpanzee born at the Kansas City Zoo in the late ‘90s, passed away after suffering from an inoperable reproductive tract tumor and secondary renal failure.

“Dafina was known for her intelligence, which she demonstrated in her love for training and learning new behaviors. Her animal care specialists will especially miss her food grunts for her favorite sugar-free juice and seeing her take a “bath,” as she always made sure her beautiful hair was in pristine shape. They will remember her as smart, playful, mischievous, sweet, and brave,” the zoo stated.

