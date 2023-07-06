Lafayette Citizen Academy connects and educates community on policing

By Christina Mondragon

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (KATC) — In a ten-week course hosted by the Lafayette Police Department, residents can learn about police duties, crime-fighting techniques, and crowd-control strategies.

During this week’s training, the department hosted the K-9 and Mounted Horse Patrol and response course.

One academy attendee Chasha West, says being able to be taught by officers and have an open discussion with them, makes her and others feel heard.

“I think they have done a really great job throughout this program just letting the people in the community know that they are there to help us,” West said. “The desire to be connected with us and give us the answers we are looking for.”

Citizens can also feel more comfortable around police if they know more about those who work alongside them.

KATC spoke with Todd Green, Sergeant of the Mounted Patrol Unit about why showcasing the department’s trained horses, can be beneficial for the community.

“They’re the best ambassadors we have for the police department. We enjoy bringing them out like you can see here for public demonstrations,” said Green. “Let them know the horses aren’t going to hurt them, they’re awesome and friendly.”

Demonstrations like these are especially important when crimes begin to increase in a city, when K-9s and horse patrols are needed more.

“There’s a lot more crime in the summer time but these guys do a real good job in helping out the extra patrol men on the road,” said Ryan Shanahan, Supervisor of K-9 unit.

