Batiste will resign from City Council to take over school system reins

LOUISIANA (KATC) — Milton Batiste has submitted his letter of resignation to the Secretary of State.

The letter, which sets the effective date of the resignation for October 13, was received by the SOS on July 6, records show.

Batiste currently represents District A on the Opelousas council.

“I am truly grateful for and humbled by the opportunity granted me by the citizens of District A,” Batiste wrote. “However, due to exciting new opportunities to serve my constituents and many others in a broader capacity, I respectfully write to advise you that I intend to resign from my District A office effective October 13, 2023.”

The council meets Friday morning in special session to set the election to replace Batiste for October 14, 2023. If Batiste had made his resignation effective immediately, the council also would have had to appoint an interim council member to fill the seat until that election was held.

Now the newly-elected council member can simply take over once the election is final.

Batiste was selected as Superintendent in May.

