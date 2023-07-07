Miami woman attacked by neighbor’s dogs

By WFOR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Miami woman was taken to the hospital after she was attacked by two of her neighbor’s dogs.

According to a witness, around 6:40 a.m. the woman left her home in the area of NW 3rd Court and 64th Street to go work when she was attacked by the dogs. The witness said neighbors heard the woman’s screams, came out, saw her on the ground being bitten, and ran to help get the dogs off of her.

Miami police said when officers arrived they tried to restrain the dogs until animal control arrived. At one point, one of the dogs reportedly lunged at an officer who pulled her gun and fired in its direction. One of the dogs ran off while the other was “contained,” according to police.

The woman who was attacked was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The officer who fired her weapon was not harmed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.