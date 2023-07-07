Remembering the officers who lost their lives during downtown Dallas protest 7 years ago

By NICK STARLING

DALLAS (KTVT) — Friday marks seven years since the tragic day in Dallas where five officers lost their lives after a lone gunman ambushed them down after a peaceful protest.

July 7, 2016 is a day that sticks with our first responders who were there and knew the men.

That day was the deadliest incident for law enforcement in the country since Sept. 11.

What started out as a peaceful protest with hundreds marching in downtown Dallas against police brutality, later ended up in a police ambush by a lone gunman.

Just before 9 p.m., the first shots were fired.

Dallas police officer Michael Krol, Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, officer Patrick Zamarripa and Sergeant Michael Smith were killed.

It wasn’t until right before 1:30 a.m. when the gunman had a standoff with police inside El Centro College where police ordered a robot with explosives to be sent down a hallway where the gunman was hiding at, and detonated, killing the gunman.

Then Dallas police Chief David Brown said, “The suspect said he was upset at white people. The suspect said he wanted to kill white people, especially white officers.”

It’s a day that will forever live with our police community.

“In this situation everybody in the department and I can clearly say everybody in the department knew one if not multiple of the officers that were killed that day,” said Michael Mata, Dallas Police Association president.

Mata said it was situation no one could have prepared for when they had no prior knowledge an individual like this would hunt down officers.

“If we’re going to say something positive came out of that, it showed exactly why officers become officers to serve the public to protect the citizens and they did everything they were supposed to do in not only keeping themselves and keeping their brothers and sisters in blue alive, but moreover they did everything to keep the citizens safe and to keep them out of danger,” added Mata.

Another officer, Brent Thompson was with DART police and was killed that day too.

Those who knew him say he was a family man and a marine veteran.

At DART Police headquarters, there’s several memorials for him including a picture of him, a chair with his name on it, along with his locker door with signatures from fellow officers.

Outside there’s a street sign named ‘Officer Brent Thompson Way’ to honor him.

“He was just a wonderful man, he was a wonderful person, he was a wonderful officer. But you hear about the chance to talk with his parents, he was a wonderful son as well, he was a wonderful husband and the people who worked with him say he was the person who was always willing to quite literally the shirt off his back,” said Gordon Shattles, DART spokesman.

Dallas police sent CBS News Texas this statement from Chief Eddie Garcia: “The events of July 7, 2016, forever changed the Dallas police department. There is not a day that goes by that we do not think of our fallen. Today, we will all pause to remember the sacrifice our brothers made, and those who were injured while protecting our city courageously, and with honor. Each day we put on our uniform and our badge we honor and carry on their legacy by serving our city with respect, dignity and fairness. We will never forget.”

Buildings in downtown Dallas will be lit blue to honor these fallen officers.

While Dallas police are not holding a public ceremony on Friday, DART will hold one at its police headquarters throughout the day and anyone is welcomed to join.

There is another memorial outside El Centro College at 10 a.m. Friday in downtown Dallas.

