13-year-old injured in lightning strike

By Lynne Keenum

Click here for updates on this story

VANCE, Alabama (WVTM) — A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Saturday after being injured by a lightning strike in Tuscaloosa County.

Rescue crews from the Vance Fire Protection District responded around lunchtime to the Vance ballpark.

They said the girl was standing near a light pole when it was struck by lightning during a softball tournament.

She was rushed to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Her condition was not known.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.