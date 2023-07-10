17 people taken to hospital during Ed Sheeran concert at Acrisure Stadium

By KDKA Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 17 people were taken to the hospital during Ed Sheeran’s concert at Acrisure Stadium on Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say that the people were treated for things like heat-related issues falls, one seizure, and two people who went into cardiac arrest.

Those two cardiac arrest incidents were involving a worker who was tearing down the setup inside the stadium and a paramedic who was leaving the event.

The paramedic received several shocks and was taken to the hospital.

The worker was also treated and taken to the hospital.

