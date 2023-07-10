2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified

By Shawna Khalafi

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Update

The LVMPD responded to the home in the 5300 block of East Craig Road at about 6:32 p.m. Sunday in response to a shooting.

Officers found a 2-year-old, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Jaiangelis Stevenson, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to UMC and later pronounced deceased. The investigation by abuse and neglect detectives is ongoing.

Original story

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) – A 2-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting Sunday night.

Metro Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Trace Apartments on Craig Road near Nellis.

Officers said the two-year-old accidentally shot himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.