Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Fallen overhead sign blocks part of I-30 eastbound, closing highway

<i>KTVT</i><br/>A portion of I-30 is closed Monday morning due to an overhead sign blocking the road. A car crashed into a gantry at I-30 eastbound near the Tarrant County and Parker County line
KTVT
A portion of I-30 is closed Monday morning due to an overhead sign blocking the road. A car crashed into a gantry at I-30 eastbound near the Tarrant County and Parker County line
By
Published 10:24 AM

By CBS TEXAS STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

    FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — A portion of I-30 is closed Monday morning due to an overhead sign blocking the road.

A car crashed into a gantry at I-30 eastbound near the Tarrant County and Parker County line, causing it to collapse.

There is major damage to the vehicle that crashed into the sign. One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

As of last update, TxDOT does not have a timetable for the highway reopening.

This story is developing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content