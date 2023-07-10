Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident

By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Former Senator Roy Herron has died, according to statements made by some Tennessee leaders.

State Representative Steve Cohen said that Herron died after he was involved in a ski accident last weekend.

“Saddened by the death of former colleague in Tennessee General Assembly, Roy Herron. Roy succumbed to injuries from jet ski accident last weekend apparently caused by negligence of another. He was bright, diligent, and honest,” Cohen said.

A statement from Senate Democratic Leader, Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, issued a statement in response to the death of Herron.

“Tennessee has lost as true a friend as it ever had,” Akbari said. “Herron was a dedicated and joyful warrior for the causes he held dear.”

Akbari said that Herron’s calling for public service took him beyond his hometown of Dresden.

“He traveled to every corner of this state, where he then attempted to meet every single person who had gathered nearby. With Roy, you were only a stranger once,” Akbari said.

Another state representative, David Kustoff, also tweeted a statement on Herron’s death.

“Roberta and I are saddened to hear about the passing of former State Senator Roy Herron. Roy dedicated his life to serving West Tennessee, and the entire Volunteer State. Our prayers are with his wife, Nancy, their sons, and their entire family today,” Kustoff said.

Members of the Tennessee House Caucus also released statements.

House Minority Leader Karen Camper spoke on Herron’s love of people and his love of God:

”Roy loved his family and loved representing his neighbors in West Tennessee. He always considered it an honor to be their voice in Nashville. He was also a God-fearing man who wrote books advising on how Christians can also serve in politics.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons also spoke on Herron’s legacy:

”Throughout his life, Roy Herron worked tirelessly for the people of Tennessee. As a lawmaker, I have sincerely appreciated and valued his sage advice and perspective over the years. Roy was a true public a servant and a man of faith who loved his family, his fellow Tennesseans, and our great State. Roy Herron will be missed by all.”

Herron served in the state House, Senate from 1986 to 2012 and then as Chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party from 2013 to 2015.

