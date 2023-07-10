Man accused of drowning family dog in pool

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A Pembroke Pines man was arrested after he reportedly drown the family dog in a pool.

On Sunday, 25-year-old Corey Dacres got into a fight with family members at the Advenir at San Tropez apartment complex, according to police.

At one point, Dacres left the apartment and reportedly took the family dog, a six-year-old pit bull terrier, named Unity with him. They walked to the closed community pool area where he threw the dog over the five-foot fence surrounding it and then jumped over himself, according to police.

“Dacres entered the pool with Unity, where he willfully and maliciously drowned the dog,” according to police.

Dacres then went back to the apartment and told his mother, “I killed the dog,” according to his arrest report. The police were called.

Officers found the dog’s body at the bottom of the pool’s shallow end. Dacres was questioned and then taken into custody.

He is being charged with a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty.

