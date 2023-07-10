Skip to Content
Man arrested for hate crime after video allegedly shows him knocking over church statue in Buffalo

    BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary outside a North Buffalo church.

Video of the attack was released last month. It shows a suspect knocking over the statue at St. Rose of Lima Church on Parker Avenue.

Sunday night, police announced the arrest of 40-year-old Michael Manns. He is charged with Criminal Mischief designated as a Hate Crime.

Authorities say it was learned during the course of their investigation that St. Rose of Lima was specifically targeted which elevated this crime to a hate crime.

