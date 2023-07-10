Woman thrown to ground at grocery store during purse snatching, police say

By WYFF Staff

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WYFF) — A man grabbed a woman in the parking lot of an Upstate grocery store, threw her to the ground and stole her purse, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

The Spartanburg Police Department said they responded to The Fresh Market on East Main Street in Spartanburg on Sunday just before 4:30 p.m. for a robbery and purse snatching incident.

According to police, a man grabbed a woman and her purse in the parking lot. The 86-year-old woman was then knocked down, suffering severe injuries as a result. She was eventually treated by Spartanburg EMS.

Officers said the male suspect ran across the parking lot, where he was approached by two “good Samaritans.” The two citizens attempted to stop him; however, they were unsuccessful.

Based on video obtained by police, the suspect was wearing a light blue shirt with a Superman logo, with a light gray T-shirt underneath. He was also wearing dark blue shorts and tennis shoes.

The suspect left in a dark blue Nissan Altima with a South Carolina license plate of WPY-947.

Spartanburg police ask for anyone with any information regarding the suspect or the incident to call Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-888-CRIMESC.

This investigation is ongoing.

