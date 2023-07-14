Damage, outage reports as storms come through KC metro

By Gabe Swartz and Zoe Brown

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Storm damage and power outages were reported throughout the Kansas City metro Friday afternoon.

KCTV’s Mark Poulose was in Lenexa, Kansas, where a tree fell down in a neighborhood near 87th Street and I-35.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department reported multiple trees and power lines down all across KCMO. At 4:29 p.m., the KCFD said it was receiving multiple fire calls, with the bulk of the calls coming from the river south.

As of 4:35 p.m., 130,472 Evergy customers were without power and there were 2,942 active outages.

As for BPU around the same time, there were 130 outages and 32,046 customers without power.

