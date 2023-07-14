Fiancée of worker who fell off Ambassador Bridge speaks out: “I just want to say thank you”

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The fiancée of the man who fell off the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River on Wednesday is thanking the people who saved his life.

“I just want to say thank you for everyone who brought him back to me and our little girl. I can’t even put into words how beyond thankful I am for the ones who saved his life, and he is doing well and is the strongest man, so I know recovery will happen for him. We are just taking things one day at a time,” Cheyenne Carey, the fiancée of Spencer Baker, told CBS News Detroit in a statement.

Carey says Baker is thankful for the people who rescued him and the people who prayed for him. He plans to reach out to each person that was present at the time of the incident, she says.

READ: Boat captain speaks after saving worker who fell off Ambassador Bridge into Detroit River

Baker was working on the bridge when he fell off at about 4 p.m., July 12, officials say.

Some eyewitnesses saw what happened and alerted a nearby boating service that rescued Baker from the water. First responders on the scene began treating him and took him to a local hospital, where he was conscious and talking.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.