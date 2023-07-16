Family of Philadelphia officer talk about her legacy: “This is a shock to us”

By RYAN HUGHES

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Police officers and many people across the city are mourning the loss of a Philadelphia police officer who died while on duty Friday night. Her grieving husband spoke to CBS News Philadelphia about her legacy.

Dennis Smith was consoled Saturday by family, friends, and fellow officers.

His wife, Officer Lynniece Hill, a 24-year veteran of the force, died after being discovered unconscious in her patrol car in a store parking lot in South Philly. Police say they believe it was some kind of medical emergency.

Smith, who is also a Philadelphia police officer, can’t imagine what caused her to pass away so suddenly.

“Still trying to process it, we’re not processing it,” he said. “She was a healthy, 44-year-old woman with no signs, this is a shock to us.”

Smith along with Hill’s son described her as someone who loved her family, her church, and giving back to the community. That’s why she became a police officer.

“She’d give you the shirt off her back,” Smith said. “She got a joy out of helping people, I think that was just her DNA. That was her God-given gift.

Hill’s son Jibree says the family has been touched by the outpouring of support.

“You can see from the thousands that assembled at the hospital to the hundreds that have come in and out of the house to show their love,” Jibree Hill said.

He says he lost his hero and best friend.

“My biggest supporter, my inspiration,” Jibree Hill said.

“We’re going to stick together,” Smith said. “It’s going to be tough but we’re going to get through it.”

Authorities still have not determined Hill’s cause of death.

Next week, Smith and Hill would have celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

We also learned Saturday that Philadelphia police officer Kevin Whetstone died on the job Friday.

The FOP says he also suffered a medical emergency.

Officer Whetstone was a 15-year veteran of the force and served in the 39th District.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Philadelphia police officer, Kevin Whetstone,” John McNesby, FOP Lodge 5 President, said. “The 39th district officer and 15-year veteran passed away Friday after suffering a medical emergency. Whetstone served his community and city with professionalism and integrity. He was beloved by his fellow officers and colleagues. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

