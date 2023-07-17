Broward school district looking to fill 800 positions before start of new year

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — With the start of the new school year right around the corner, Broward County Public Schools needs teachers, bus drivers, and more.

In fact, they are looking to fill 800 positions. To help do that they will be holding a job fair this Saturday, July 22nd, at Western High School, 1200 SW 136th Avenue, in Davie.

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and those planning to attend are strongly urged to pre-register.

The school district has openings for these positions:

Teacher Positions – All Subject Areas Guidance Counselors Speech Language Pathologists Classroom Teacher Mental Health Counselor (Master’s Degree Required) Speech/Language Therapist (Master’s Degree Required) Special Ed Teacher Instructional Support (I.E. Literacy Coach, Media, etc.) Classroom Support (Classroom Assistant / Teacher Assistant) Administration (Information Technology, Purchasing, Auditing. etc.) Clerical Bus Driver / Bus Attendant Food Service Custodian / Facilities Service Person Security

District representatives will be conducting on-the-spot interviews at the job fair.

The district offers development and support programs for new teachers including mentors. They also offer health, dental, and vision coverage for all employees along with Florida Retirement System (FRS) options. The FRS Pension Plan provides a monthly benefit to you when you retire. The FRS Investment Plan lets you choose how your money is invested and how you want to receive payments.

