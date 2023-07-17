Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII

By Shelby Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.

The box looked empty, but inside a secret door was something that dated back to the 1940s.

“It was really a time warp. I mean we laid it all out,” said the Goodwill employee.

After being dropped off at Goodwill, an employee opened the compartment to find an envelope. Inside the envelope was a leather-bound book with a medal inside and honorable discharge papers from World War II.

“We found out a lot about this gentleman,” said the employee. “He was a carpenter at one time. A lot of background. He went into the military right out of high school.”

The store employees Googled his name and found his obituary from 2017, which led them to one of his daughters living in Edmond.

“His family had no idea those documents were in there, so we were able to reunite the gentleman’s daughter with it,” said the employee. “She seemed really pleased to get it back. She said she had no idea it was in there.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.