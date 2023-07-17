Home struck by lightning, catches fire

By Julianna Metdepenningen

Click here for updates on this story

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (WNEM) — A single-story home in Mt. Pleasant was struck by lightning causing the house to catch on fire.

On Monday, July 17 at 2:15 a.m. the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) responded to a house in the 1300 block of Crestwood Drive.

MPFD said upon arrival, the home had heavy smoke and a fire started from the garage on the east side of the structure.

MPFD got the fire under control at 3:23 a.m.

After MPFD investigated the fire, it ruled the fire did start from a lightning strike and no foul play was involved.

The homeowners were not at the residence at the time of the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.