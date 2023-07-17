Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Miller Brewing plant

By ANNIE GIMBEL

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Police arrested Michael Valadez, 39, after he reportedly threatened to shoot his wife and her co-workers at the Miller Brewing plant in Fort Worth.

Valadez was taken into custody Saturday, July 15 after someone tipped off police that he was possibly enroute.

South patrol officers arrived at the brewery, where more than 500 people were working and initiated a lockdown.

Meantime, the Fort Worth Police Department’s Homeland Security Unit located Valadez at a home in Arlington, and officers arrested him.

Investigators found 16 firearms along with boxes of ammunition at the home as well.

Valadez was charged with making a terroristic threat and booked into the Fort Worth city jail.

