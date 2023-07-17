Man in ballistic vest shot after firing at Pickens County deputies, sheriff says

By Atlanta News First staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A man is in the hospital following a shooting involving Pickens County deputies.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were performing a welfare check along Ginger Drive in Jasper Monday morning when a man walked outside of a home sporting a ballistic vest and carrying a rifle.

Investigators said the man began shooting at deputies at which point they returned fire. No deputies were injured. The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown, but the sheriff’s office told Atlanta News First, he was taken to the hospital.

The case was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.