Mother of woman accused of stealing baby, stabbing nurses said her daughter is mentally ill, not a criminal

By Ari Hait

LOXAHATCHEE, Florida (WPBF) — The mother of the woman accused of stealing her own baby from a local hospital and stabbing three nurses who tried to stop her said her daughter is mentally ill, not a criminal.

“Beautiful girl. Likes to dress up just any 20-year-old girl,” Deion Greene said of her daughter, Kendra Greene. “Likes to put on her makeup. Happy-go-lucky girl.”

Police said Kendra walked into Palms West Hospital around 10:30 Thursday night and removed from 3-day-old daughter, Princess, from the intensive care unit, assaulting three nurses.

“That is a bomb exploding right there,” Deion said. “And that’s what happened. She exploded.”

Deion said Kendra was diagnosed schizophrenic three years ago.

Medication was very effective, but Deion said Kendra stopped taking the meds shortly before she got pregnant.

By the time she was 41 weeks pregnant, Deion said Kendra’s mental health had significantly declined.

“She was well past her due date, and because she’s past her due date, her hormones are double raging,” Deion said.

Deion said she took Kendra to multiple hospitals and contacted law enforcement, but nobody would help.

She got Kendra checked in to Palms West on July 7 but said Kendra quickly had two mental breakdowns.

“She’s like, ‘I hate you!’” Deion said. “And she starts screaming and crying like a mad person at the top of her voice.”

Deion said Kendra gave birth to Princess on July 10 but only got worse after the baby was placed in the NICU to help her breathe.

Deion has since learned Kendra believed Princess was in danger.

“She said the hospital kidnapped her baby, and she’s going to get her baby one way or another from the hospital,” Deion said.

And Deion said that’s what led to Kendra’s actions on Thursday night.

She said she hopes people will see Kendra isn’t a criminal.

She just needs help.

“When people do stuff like that, you don’t lock them up in prison,” Deion said. “Prison is not the place. She needs to go to a psych hospital.”

Kendra faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse.

Deion said she will care for Princess once she is discharged from the hospital, hopefully, next week.

